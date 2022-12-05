Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Penn Entertainment Right Now

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Penn Entertainment Inc: "Everybody's in this darn business. ... I do like Penn. They're good guys, but I cant recommend the stock right now."

Symbotic Inc: "They're a money-losing SPAC. We're not recommending any money losers."

Tilray Brands Inc: "They and Canopy, if you want to own them, you can own either one. I'm not going to fight you on it."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Digital World Acquisition Corp: "It's one of the SPACs that's not making money. ... The SPACs that aren't making money are stocks I don't like."

Clearfield Inc: "We're going to find out more about it."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I've been against the shipping services since they first started ships. So, I'm not going to change my stripes now."

Money Report

news 50 mins ago

China's Covid Lockdowns Are Having a Lessening Impact on Its Economy

news 4 hours ago

Jim Cramer Urges Investors to Exit Crypto – ‘It's Never Too Late to Sell'

PagerDuty Inc: "[CEO Jennifer Tejada] put up a great number. ... But this segment is so hated it just didn't matter."

Berkshire Hathaway Inc: "I am a believer in Berkshire Hathaway."

CME Group Inc: "Winner, winner, chicken dinner. ... I think it's terrific."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us