Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Penn Entertainment Right Now

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Penn Entertainment Inc: "Everybody's in this darn business. ... I do like Penn. They're good guys, but I cant recommend the stock right now."

Symbotic Inc: "They're a money-losing SPAC. We're not recommending any money losers."

Tilray Brands Inc: "They and Canopy, if you want to own them, you can own either one. I'm not going to fight you on it."

Digital World Acquisition Corp: "It's one of the SPACs that's not making money. ... The SPACs that aren't making money are stocks I don't like."

Clearfield Inc: "We're going to find out more about it."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I've been against the shipping services since they first started ships. So, I'm not going to change my stripes now."

PagerDuty Inc: "[CEO Jennifer Tejada] put up a great number. ... But this segment is so hated it just didn't matter."

Berkshire Hathaway Inc: "I am a believer in Berkshire Hathaway."

CME Group Inc: "Winner, winner, chicken dinner. ... I think it's terrific."

