Cramer's Lightning Round: I Prefer Sea Limited Over Coupang

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Himax Technologies: "So-so integrated circuits company. You want to step up to the big plate and buy Marvell Technology, which a nice breakout today."

Matterport: "When I think of Matterport, I think this is a small Adobe, and I say buy Adobe. Let [CEO] Shantanu Narayen do it for you."

Coupang: "I keep being drawn to this one. I keep thinking it's the right way to go, but I've got to tell you ... I actually prefer Sea Limited. I think that's the one you want to be in."

Bank of America: "You hold your shares of Bank of America. If it goes to $45, you buy more. This is the company that's most levered to higher rates in the country. It's very well run. Doing a lot of good things."

Container Store: "This is a tough one. It's a tough one because I've watching it of late, and it just had a 30% move. That means we'd be chasing if I recommend it right here, so I don't want to do that. I want it to pull back a little bit."

Khosla Ventures Acquisition II: "You know I like that one, and I very rarely like the SPACs. But this one has got one of my absolute favs. This is Sarah Friar's company, because it's Nextdoor. I happen to like the product, and I just think she's a super, super CEO, so we'll do more work on it next week."

iStar: "I've always liked iStar. I've dealt with them in a business fashion. I think they're very, very good. I think it's an inexpensive one, and I like it. I think that's a very, very good call."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Marvell Technology.

