Cramer's Lightning Round: I Prefer Sea Limited Over Coupang

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Himax Technologies: "So-so integrated circuits company. You want to step up to the big plate and buy Marvell Technology, which a nice breakout today."

Matterport: "When I think of Matterport, I think this is a small Adobe, and I say buy Adobe. Let [CEO] Shantanu Narayen do it for you."

Coupang: "I keep being drawn to this one. I keep thinking it's the right way to go, but I've got to tell you ... I actually prefer Sea Limited. I think that's the one you want to be in."

Bank of America: "You hold your shares of Bank of America. If it goes to $45, you buy more. This is the company that's most levered to higher rates in the country. It's very well run. Doing a lot of good things."

Container Store: "This is a tough one. It's a tough one because I've watching it of late, and it just had a 30% move. That means we'd be chasing if I recommend it right here, so I don't want to do that. I want it to pull back a little bit."

Khosla Ventures Acquisition II: "You know I like that one, and I very rarely like the SPACs. But this one has got one of my absolute favs. This is Sarah Friar's company, because it's Nextdoor. I happen to like the product, and I just think she's a super, super CEO, so we'll do more work on it next week."

iStar: "I've always liked iStar. I've dealt with them in a business fashion. I think they're very, very good. I think it's an inexpensive one, and I like it. I think that's a very, very good call."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Marvell Technology.

