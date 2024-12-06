Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I want you to avoid' Lumen Technologies

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BlackRock: "I don't care about the near-term on this stock...Not everything's going to go up at once, some things are just going to be very solid for when things go down, and you can buy more of, and that's BlackRock."

Applied Digital: "...It's enterprise software, and those stocks cannot be kept down. I am not going to tell you to buy it or sell it. I am just saying that enterprise software is so hot, people just can't resist.

Exxon Mobil: "I think Exxon is overvalued versus Chevron."

LyondellBasell: "I think at these prices, you do not want to ignore this stock."

Lumen Technologies: "...It should never have gone up as much as it did, and it's going to come back down. And it's not done going down. It went too high. It's up way too much, and I want you to avoid it."

ON Semiconductor: "ON Semi's a very difficult situation...I'm going to say it's got to go even lower still, and I can't recommend it — as painful as that is."

Applied Industrial Technologies: "This is the kind of company I do like."

