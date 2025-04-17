Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I want you to stay away from' AMC

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AMC: "No...they should have reorganized by now, and they haven't. They have way too much debt. I want you to stay away from that one."

Cal-Maine Foods: "Eggs have had their day in the sun [sell, sell sell!]."

Webull: "I'm going to say absolutely no to that one."

