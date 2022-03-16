Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Against the Bears on Crocs

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Crocs Inc. (Crox): "I'm going ... against the bears."

Nutrien Ltd (NTR): "If you still like that segment, I was just — [AGCO Corporation] or [Deere & Co], which I think is going to burrow its way through $400 [per share]."

Coterra Energy Inc: "It's got a 9% yield, it's 50% natural gas, 50% oil. That's the mix that you want."

