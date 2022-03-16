Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Against the Bears on Crocs

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Crocs Inc. (Crox): "I'm going ... against the bears."

Nutrien Ltd (NTR): "If you still like that segment, I was just — [AGCO Corporation] or [Deere & Co], which I think is going to burrow its way through $400 [per share]."

Coterra Energy Inc: "It's got a 9% yield, it's 50% natural gas, 50% oil. That's the mix that you want."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com