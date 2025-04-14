Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm going to have to say no to Ardmore Shipping'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ardmore Shipping: "I don't like the situation, because a lot of what is carried is tariffed...I'm going to have to say no to Ardmore Shipping"

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Planet Fitness: "They are doing better than expected, I think you have a winner."

Powell Industries: "...If you're willing to hold on for the next cycle, it's fine. But I've got to tell you, it's considered to be a data center play, and people think that data centers are slowing down, and that's the case with Powell Industries too."

3M: "It's a big international, and right now, big internationals are really frowned upon...If you can own it through the cycle, again, I think it is a good situation."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 47 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise after tech rally pushes Wall Street higher

news 1 hour ago

RBN Energy CEO says you can't have lower oil prices and boost production: ‘It doesn't make any sense'

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us