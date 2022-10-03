Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Bullish on Disney

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Walt Disney Co: "I'm very, very bullish. Bought some stock last week for the Investing Club."

TotalEnergies SE: "I would say Coterra. ... [is] in a better place to give a good yield."

American Airlines Group Inc: "I've not been recommending stocks of companies that are losing money."

Flex LNG Ltd: "That's actually a good company. ... I also like Cheniere Energy Partners."

Gerdau SA: "We've got a better one here, and that is Nucor."

Rio Tinto PLC: "I do think that the minerals may have bottomed here. I do think it's also, by the way, a great company."

Macy's Inc: "I prefer you buy it, not sell it. ... I'd say, stick with it."

Salesforce Inc: "That stock's been cut in half. ... But I am a guy who sticks with [CEO Marc] Benioff."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Disney, Coterra and Salesforce.

