Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm worried about Wendy's'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

TETRA Technologies: "It's a very good company, and it did come up from the ashes. As a matter of fact, it's come up so much, it's up 28% for the year, so I cannot sanction buying it."

Abbott Laboratories: "I can't recommend anything on a straight line. But if it pulls back a couple bucks, though, it's good, because this should be one of the great pharma stories because it's got the best growth in device and pharmaceuticals."

Nu Holdings: "This is a fintech company, and it's a really hard company...I prefer SoFi."

Casella Waste Systems: "This one has been around forever, and it just caught fire. I think it's good, but, you know what, I am going to go back to WM."

Wendy's: "I'm worried about Wendy's. That should not have a 7% yield. That to me says something may be wrong here...They have not demonstrated that they can pull it off in a very competitive world."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer he CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com