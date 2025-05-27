Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: IONQ is ‘too speculative for me'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Valero Energy: "I'd rather be in the Phillips, the PSX...I think Valero's already had too much of a run."

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

IONQ: "It's so high, and it's losing so much money. But it's quantum...It's too speculative for me."

Verona Pharma: "That stock is a rocket ship. Again, very, very speculative because it loses a lot of money. Does have a couple things in the pipe that people like, but also has a huge amount of insider selling, frankly."

Centrus Energy: "What a horse...I suggest that you calm down and you buy GE Vernova."

Oklo: "It is literally five years behind GE Vernova...I don't have the time for that when I can just go buy GE Vernova.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

A couple who've worked in the Maldives and Bali share how living in paradise differs from visiting it

news 43 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets climb after Wall Street gains on EU tariff delay

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Vernova.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us