Cramer's Lightning Round: iRobot is a sell

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

iRobot: "[sell, sell, sell!]"

Dominion: "I don't like Dominion, I do not like Dominion. I think that they made a lot of mistakes with their balance sheet."

Rivian: "I think it's a well-run company. I'd rather buy the car than the stock."

DraftKings: "I want to pause on that one. I don't want you to buy it up here. Let it come in."

Plains All American Pipeline: "I see you, and I raise you with Enterprise Products Partners, which is a better company."

