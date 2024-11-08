Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Jabil is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MeiraGTx: "I'm going to put it as a spec...Put it away, speculate. If something great happens, terrific. If not, you won't even notice."

Jabil: "Jabil is such a good company...I'd buy Jabil."

SoFi: "The stock is good."

