Cramer's Lightning Round: LKQ Corp Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Occidental Petroleum Corp: "Why Occidental ... when we can own something like a Devon?"

Trane Technologies PLC: "I'm going to ask you to get off that train and go to ... Carrier."

Stanley Black & Decker Inc: "We don't care where a stock's been, we care where it's going. ... It's a mess right now, though."

LKQ Corp: "You haven't missed the boat. It's only at 14 times earnings."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shars of Devon.

