Cramer's Lightning Round: LKQ Corp Is a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Occidental Petroleum Corp: "Why Occidental ... when we can own something like a Devon?"
Trane Technologies PLC: "I'm going to ask you to get off that train and go to ... Carrier."
Stanley Black & Decker Inc: "We don't care where a stock's been, we care where it's going. ... It's a mess right now, though."
LKQ Corp: "You haven't missed the boat. It's only at 14 times earnings."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shars of Devon.
