Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: LKQ Corp Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Occidental Petroleum Corp: "Why Occidental ... when we can own something like a Devon?"

Trane Technologies PLC: "I'm going to ask you to get off that train and go to ... Carrier."

Stanley Black & Decker Inc: "We don't care where a stock's been, we care where it's going. ... It's a mess right now, though."

LKQ Corp: "You haven't missed the boat. It's only at 14 times earnings."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shars of Devon.

