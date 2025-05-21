Cramer's Lightning Round: Marvell Technology is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Marvell Technology: "I think Marvell is right to be bought here."
Lucid Group: "I think Rivian is better than Lucid."
Pony.ai: "You can ride it...This is a young person stock."
Pan American Silver: "Pan American silver is the best silver mine, so I think you've got something going there."
Doximity: "I cannot recommend that company because that was an unfathomable miss."
Micron: "I think it is getting a little toppy...I sense that there is a trade here, not an investment, for the moment."
