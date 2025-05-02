Cramer's Lightning Round: Marvell Technology is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "I would buy the stock of Marvell and I'd buy it on Monday."

Bank OZK: "It's not a high-quality bank."

Applied Digital: "We have so many of these digital infrastructure plays...If you're going to go there, just go buy Salesforce."

Applied Materials: "Applied Materials, I think, is an excellent company. But I have to tell you, I like Lam Research more. And that's the one I would go for."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Salesforce.

