Cramer's Lightning Round: Merus is ‘very speculative'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Allison Transmission: "Storied company, terrific. It does great...I actually would prefer you to swap out right now and go to be with Mary Barra at GM. Cheaper and will be just as good."

Nano Nuclear Energy: "No earnings...I want you to take out almost all of your cost basis and let the rest run."

Sterling Infrastructure: "It is living off, I think, a lot of the federal money that's been spent. So, I don't want to get greedy...Take some off the table and let the rest run."

Merus: "It is still very, very speculative."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com