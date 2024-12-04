Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Merus is ‘very speculative'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Allison Transmission: "Storied company, terrific. It does great...I actually would prefer you to swap out right now and go to be with Mary Barra at GM. Cheaper and will be just as good."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Nano Nuclear Energy: "No earnings...I want you to take out almost all of your cost basis and let the rest run."

Sterling Infrastructure: "It is living off, I think, a lot of the federal money that's been spent. So, I don't want to get greedy...Take some off the table and let the rest run."

Merus: "It is still very, very speculative."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

CNBC Daily Open: South Korea and its markets are not unfamiliar with impeachment

news 1 hour ago

Shell and Equinor to create Britain's largest independent oil and gas company in joint venture

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us