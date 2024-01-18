Cramer's Lightning Round: Micron is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wabtec: "I feel it's occurred, and I don't want to come in now that the stock's selling at 27 times earnings."

Marathon Digital: "I don't think I want to go into MARA...I want to stay away from bitcoin."

Barrick Gold: "When rates go up, people sell gold, and that means you should buy gold. Because we buy gold for insurance."

Caterpillar: "I think Caterpillar is going to have terrific year, and don't be dissuaded about China or oil price, whatever. CAT is about "infra" and infrastructure's going to be big in 2024.

General Electric: "Larry Culp is just making money left and right...He is a lock."

Genie Energy: "I think it's just ok, to tell you the truth...It's kind of a generic one in an industry where we got to have something better than generic."

U-Haul: "I like it...I'm fine with it."

Micron: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

