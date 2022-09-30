Cramer's Lightning Round: NLight Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

UiPath Inc: "It's losing money, and I don't recommend companies that are losing money."

Cheniere Energy Inc: "Good yield, safe, long-term. ... That's the way I would go."

Equinor ASA: "[Enbridge] gives you a much better yield."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MP Materials Corp: "It does make money, and it is very well-run."

nLight Inc: "It loses money."

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras: "I'm not going there."

Amerisourcebergen Corp: "Call me a buyer of Amerisourcebergen."

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings: "I like BJ's very much. ... But my Charitable Trust owns Costco, and I do prefer them."

New Mountain Finance Corp: "We don't know what they're invested in, and as far as I'm concerned, therefore it's too dangerous."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com