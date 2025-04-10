Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘No' to Applied Digital

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer: "I like Energy Transfer..."

Snowflake: "I like Snowflake...I'd pull the trigger."

Enterprise Products Partners: "...fantastic chance to buy."

Applied Digital: "No. It's losing money."

Peabody Energy: "We got to be careful. It's not going to make us money."

