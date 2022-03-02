Cramer's Lightning Round: Norwegian Cruise Line Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Norwegian Cruise Line: "One of the worst performers in the market, with one of the best CEOs. I still believe. I think at $20, with everything starting to open around the world, it is a [buy]."

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais: "I think that's an interesting spec, frankly, because I believe in emerging markets, and that would certainly be the way to play it. I'm going to say I think you're onto something. I like it."

Masimo: "I am just astounded, astounded, that people hate it. We've got to bring them on. I'm not going to jump to conclusions. I just said wow. I'm so glad I haven't been pushing that stock because I happen to like their product. I used it every day during the pandemic. Let's go Masimo on. Their products are fantastic, and I never understood that shortfall."

Foot Locker: "I was tempted to think it was an overreaction, but here's my problem: I have another retailer that I like because the [dividend] yield and keep thinking it's going to come back, and it's been a mistake. Foot Locker, I think, is at cross purposes with Nike right now. Nike wants to do more direct-to-consumer. Foot Locker is in the way. I am not attracted by that yield ... because we were worried about the fundamentals."

DigitalBridge: "There are too many of those. ... I am going to say no to the tower business in any way, shape or form."

