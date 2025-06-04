Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Not a fan' of Iron Mountain

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dominion Energy: "I like Dominion. It's fine. For a while, I was worried about the balance sheet. I think we're ok."

Iron Mountain: "No, not a fan. Yield too low."

