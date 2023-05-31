Cramer's Lightning Round: Novavax Is a No-Go

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: "This is the kind of stock right now that there will be no bottom for. And it's a shame, because it's a great growth company, I'd put some in here, and then wait maybe 10% and buy more, which is what I do with the charitable trust. That's exactly what we're telling members of the Investing Club."

ON Semiconductor: "ON Semi is doing incredibly well. You know, we happened to have ON just a couple of weeks ago. They are lighting the place up, I like that call."

Novavax: "You've got to sell that one, that one's a no-go. I was hoping you'd say Moderna, I could get my arms around Moderna, but not Novavax, I don't trust them."

Golar LNG: "I'm going to tell you to sell that.. If you want to be in that area, forget that little dividend, go buy New Fortress Energy, NFE, that's the move for you, and I think you'll like it."

Tyson Foods: "Absolutely not. Absolutely not. One of the worst stocks in the S&P 500."

