Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Papa John's is a ‘wait and see situation'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Joby Aviation: "...Joby is good, and I'm going with it."

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Arm: "You're in good shape. That's Rene Haas...He is a partner of Nvidia."

Papa John's: "I think it's a wait and see situation with Penegor...at Papa John's. So, I'm not going there yet. I'm not saying yes."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Nvidia.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Elon Musk says Tesla robotaxi rides in Austin ‘tentatively' set to begin June 22

news 54 mins ago

China-U.S. agree on framework to implement Geneva trade consensus after second day of London talks

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us