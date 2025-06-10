Cramer's Lightning Round: Papa John's is a ‘wait and see situation'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Joby Aviation: "...Joby is good, and I'm going with it."

Arm: "You're in good shape. That's Rene Haas...He is a partner of Nvidia."

Papa John's: "I think it's a wait and see situation with Penegor...at Papa John's. So, I'm not going there yet. I'm not saying yes."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Nvidia.

