Cramer's Lightning Round: Rigetti Computing is ‘a meme stock'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Fiserv: "I think they're one of the greatest fintechs...You are doing really well."

Sempra: "It was a bad quarter...There are several things that are definite misses. It does deserve to trade lower."

Rigetti Computing: "I think it's a meme stock...It is not trading on the fundamentals."

Recursion Pharmaceuticals: "We're going to have to hold off."

ONEOK: "I think ONEOK may be the best-run pipeline company in the country, and I think you should own it."

Super Micro Computer: "There are still remedies that are needed. Until all the remedies happen, I am not going to approve it."

Farmland Partners: "I kind of like the idea as a spec."

