Cramer's Lightning Round: RxSight is ‘losing too much money'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

U.S. Silica: "No."

Tetra Tech: "I will bless it."

RxSight: "This one's losing a lot of money...I want to do more work on it because they're losing too much money for me to just say it's fine."

Praxis Precision Medicines: "It's too risky."

Getty: "The problem is, it's a SPAC...I think you're call is good. At $5, I would actually own that stock. It is all over the place."

