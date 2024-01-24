Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: RxSight is ‘losing too much money'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

U.S. Silica: "No."

Tetra Tech: "I will bless it."

RxSight: "This one's losing a lot of money...I want to do more work on it because they're losing too much money for me to just say it's fine."

Praxis Precision Medicines: "It's too risky."

Getty: "The problem is, it's a SPAC...I think you're call is good. At $5, I would actually own that stock. It is all over the place."

