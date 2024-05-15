Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ServiceNow is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Matterport: "It's done. Let's leave it behind..."

Safehold: "I'm not sure what's in it, and that bothers me."

ServiceNow: "I would buy more...I think the stock's a buy right here."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oklo: "That one's too risky. I'm still going to send you to GE Vernova."

Canopy Growth: "If you want the speculative play on cannabis, that is the one you want."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Asia markets rise after Wall Street soars on soft inflation data; Japan GDP shrinks

news 2 hours ago

CEO says Pinterest's growth strategy centers on ‘positivity' not ‘engagement via enragement'

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us