Cramer's Lightning Round: ServiceNow is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Matterport: "It's done. Let's leave it behind..."
Safehold: "I'm not sure what's in it, and that bothers me."
ServiceNow: "I would buy more...I think the stock's a buy right here."
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Oklo: "That one's too risky. I'm still going to send you to GE Vernova."
Canopy Growth: "If you want the speculative play on cannabis, that is the one you want."
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC