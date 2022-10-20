Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy."

Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax."

Fox Corp. Class B: "I don't like the media stocks. ... The media stocks I do like are Google, Meta and Amazon."

Generac Holdings: "I do not want to touch this one."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.

