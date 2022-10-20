Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy."

Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax."

Fox Corp. Class B: "I don't like the media stocks. ... The media stocks I do like are Google, Meta and Amazon."

Generac Holdings: "I do not want to touch this one."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.

