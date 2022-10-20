Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy."
Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax."
Fox Corp. Class B: "I don't like the media stocks. ... The media stocks I do like are Google, Meta and Amazon."
Generac Holdings: "I do not want to touch this one."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.
