Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money."

Getty Images Holdings Inc: "I think down here at $4, I'm not a SPAC guy, okay, but this one may be actually worth looking at."

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "I continue to prefer Nucor. Better company."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I say stay with it, I think it's a really, really well-run company."

