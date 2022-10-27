Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money."

Getty Images Holdings Inc: "I think down here at $4, I'm not a SPAC guy, okay, but this one may be actually worth looking at."

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "I continue to prefer Nucor. Better company."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I say stay with it, I think it's a really, really well-run company."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders

news 2 hours ago

Nasdaq Futures Fall After Weak Amazon Guidance Adds Pressure to Tech Rout

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us