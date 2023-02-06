Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Steel Dynamics Is an Excellent Company

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ChampionX Corp: "I have got to do a profile of these guys."

Steel Dynamics Inc: "It is an excellent company."

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co: "I don't want you to buy it up here. Let it come in."

Nucor Corp: "I personally think that Nucor has moved up too much. ... I have my eye on $160 to $165 and not before that."

C3.ai Inc: "This stock has run up as part of the almost meme-like interest in [artificial intelligence]. ... Ring the register."

