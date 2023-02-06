Cramer's Lightning Round: Steel Dynamics Is an Excellent Company

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ChampionX Corp: "I have got to do a profile of these guys."

Steel Dynamics Inc: "It is an excellent company."

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co: "I don't want you to buy it up here. Let it come in."

Nucor Corp: "I personally think that Nucor has moved up too much. ... I have my eye on $160 to $165 and not before that."

C3.ai Inc: "This stock has run up as part of the almost meme-like interest in [artificial intelligence]. ... Ring the register."

