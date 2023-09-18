Cramer's Lightning Round: Tilray is ‘too dangerous'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dollar General: "I think there are a lot of people who like the dollar stores just did not deliver great numbers and are not offering great value...Look, I'm not, never going to tell someone to sell a stock that's down seven straight days, but I have to tell you, that is the negative thesis..."

Paycom: "The problem with Paycom, it is one of those fintech companies. The fintechs are going out of fashion...I just think that is not a place to be. Fintech involved with employment, not a place to be."

Tilray: "Tilray is too dangerous. It is a spec stock that is losing money, and we don't recommend stocks that are losing money."

Fastly: "They haven't pivoted the profitability, and I'm not going to recommend a stock that hasn't pivoted profitability that has a very high price to sales analysis, too high."

Iridium: "I actually think that Iridium's doing quite well...It's looking good."

Pfizer: "I can't tell you to sell it here, I just can't. It's just a very good company...They have a lot of optionality, I'm not going to tell you to sell Pfizer, not down here."

