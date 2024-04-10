Cramer's Lightning Round: Trade Desk is ‘great'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MarineMax: "No...It's just too risky right here."

Peabody Energy: "No, I'm not a coal guy...I do not want to own BTU, and I think it should be sold."

Trade Desk: "I think Trade Desk is great."

Geron: "It's just ok. I mean, we've got so many great biotechs these days...Let's stick with the really good ones."

Archer Aviation: "No...It's losing a lot of money, it's just too speculative for me."

Uranium Energy: "I like that stock."

