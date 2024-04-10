Cramer's Lightning Round: Trade Desk is ‘great'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
MarineMax: "No...It's just too risky right here."
Peabody Energy: "No, I'm not a coal guy...I do not want to own BTU, and I think it should be sold."
Trade Desk: "I think Trade Desk is great."
Geron: "It's just ok. I mean, we've got so many great biotechs these days...Let's stick with the really good ones."
Archer Aviation: "No...It's losing a lot of money, it's just too speculative for me."
Uranium Energy: "I like that stock."
