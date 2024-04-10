Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Trade Desk is ‘great'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MarineMax: "No...It's just too risky right here."

Peabody Energy: "No, I'm not a coal guy...I do not want to own BTU, and I think it should be sold."

Trade Desk: "I think Trade Desk is great."

Geron: "It's just ok. I mean, we've got so many great biotechs these days...Let's stick with the really good ones."

Archer Aviation: "No...It's losing a lot of money, it's just too speculative for me."

Uranium Energy: "I like that stock."

