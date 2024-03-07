Cramer's Lightning Round: Transocean is ‘too down and out'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Sprout Social: "I have to look at that company to be honest, because that's in a hot spot, but the stock is not making money. And because the company's not making money, I have said no. But that doesn't mean I can be totally closed minded, because they're supposed to have an earnings breakout. Let me do more work."

MannKind: "It's been hanging out there forever, and it's finally starting to look like it's going to have an earnings breakout, but I am one of those people who's jaundiced about it. I got to wait to see if they come up with something."

Riot Platforms: "I'd rather just own Bitcoin...Or the Ethereum ETF that's going to be coming. Either one of those I think is superior to buying Riot Platforms."

Dutch Bros: "...They over expanded. I was upset that they did that, because it's such a good brand. They seem to have gotten a little more religion, and they're slowing things down, and that is going to make it so it's a stock to own."

Transocean: "Too down and out...I've just been around the oil patch too long to know that if you're going to buy anybody in that space, you're either going to have to buy SLB, the old Schlumberger, or you're going to buy Halliburton, or you're going to buy nobody."

SoFi: "The stock ran, and it did this one and a quarter convertible senior note, and it crushed the stock. I don't blame the people wanting to have that money at that price, but that's what hurt it...And I still believe."

