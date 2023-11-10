Cramer's Lightning Round: Uber is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Advanced Micro Devices: "...I put this in the bull pen, and I just got two greedy and now it's going up, and I think it's not going to stop here. AMD's a good hold."

Teladoc: "I think it's a very crowded area. It was great, and then everyone else decided it was such a good business that it wreck their margins. So I'm going to say please do not buy that stock."

Palo Alto Networks: "PANW is doing terrific. They do report next week. I expect a very good quarter for that cybersecurity company."

Howard Hughes: "That's a asset play, and we are really all about trying to figure out earnings growth, particularly higher earnings growth that we can own for the long term. And I do not want to be involved in a break up story, which is what I think you have there."

EQT: "I like EQT. But as much as I like EQT, I like Coterra even more. It's cheaper, and I think it has better assets."

BRC: "I care about whether they're making a lot of money...I don't see them making enough money for me to think it's an inexpensive stock."

Uber: "[Buy, buy, buy!] I think this was the beginning of what is going to be a period where some of these companies that became public during the era are just breaking away from the pack. That was an amazing number, Uber, and let me throw in DoorDash."

SoFi: "...I think the stock is incredibly inexpensive, and it had a great quarter."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks and Coterra.

