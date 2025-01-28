Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viking Therapeutics: "I prefer Eli Lilly."

First Solar: "It is a very inexpensive stock."

RadNet: "This group is just not strong enough, that includes this one. Let's give it a pause for a second...It was a great stock for a long time, I need to see a real bottom."



Waste Management: "I like Waste Management very much, I think it's an absolutely terrific stock...I would start a position right now.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com