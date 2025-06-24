Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You can own' MP Materials

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Six Flags: "Don't be interested in it. I don't like the theme parks other than Disney."

MP Materials: "I've always liked MP...You can own the stock."

BWX Technologies: "I'm not going to fight anyone who wants to own a nuclear stock. I'm going to bless it even though it's up very, very big."

Jabil: "I am, again, going to bless it...It's the kind of company you need to deal with right now — they'll understand all the tariff problems, and they'll help you."

Jim Cramer says AI stocks are climbing as DeepSeek threat recedes on Wall Street

CEO says AeroVironment has 'many pieces of the puzzle' for 'Golden Dome' defense system

