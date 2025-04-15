Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You have to trim' Nvidia

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nvidia: "You can't own it like you used to, meaning you have to trim, and I said I'm going to have to sell some...It's a different world."

Deluxe: "...Something is very wrong...I'm going to have to say ix-nay on Deluxe"

Planet Labs: "Ever since President Trump came in, we're not recommending any stocks that are losing money."

NRG Energy: "Very good utility...I like it."

Telefonica: "Good company...I'm going to give you a twofer, I like that one and Banco Santander. "

