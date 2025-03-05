Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You've got a winner in Cheesecake Factory'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GSK: "I'm going to say yes to that."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Barrick Gold: "It's killing me that that thing isn't moving...Pivot to Agnico Eagle."

Regenxbio: "This thing just does nothing but go down, and it loses a ton of money. I can's possibly recommend putting any money into that thing."

Cheesecake Factory: "You've got a winner in Cheesecake Factory...I think that you've got a good stock to buy in Cheesecake."

AerCap: "It's a winner, I think you should buy it."

BlackBerry: "Blackberry's a dice role."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

China to impose retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian products as trade war heats up

news 6 hours ago

Jim Cramer names casual dining stocks to buy on the pullback

Eaton: "We think it should be bought and bought right now."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eaton.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us