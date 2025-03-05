Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You've got a winner in Cheesecake Factory'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GSK: "I'm going to say yes to that."

Barrick Gold: "It's killing me that that thing isn't moving...Pivot to Agnico Eagle."

Regenxbio: "This thing just does nothing but go down, and it loses a ton of money. I can's possibly recommend putting any money into that thing."

Cheesecake Factory: "You've got a winner in Cheesecake Factory...I think that you've got a good stock to buy in Cheesecake."

AerCap: "It's a winner, I think you should buy it."

BlackBerry: "Blackberry's a dice role."

Eaton: "We think it should be bought and bought right now."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eaton.

