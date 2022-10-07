Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time."

Desktop Metal Inc: "The company's losing money, and I'm not recommending any companies that lose money."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "Unsustainable yield. Unsustainable numbers. I don't want you to touch it."

XPO Logistics Inc: "They are so cheap. ... Just own some. Keep it up with the fundamentals."

Bandwidth Inc: "I will not recommend companies that are losing money."

