Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time."

Desktop Metal Inc: "The company's losing money, and I'm not recommending any companies that lose money."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "Unsustainable yield. Unsustainable numbers. I don't want you to touch it."

XPO Logistics Inc: "They are so cheap. ... Just own some. Keep it up with the fundamentals."

Bandwidth Inc: "I will not recommend companies that are losing money."

