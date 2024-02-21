Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Zscaler is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Disney: "We own the stock for the charitable trust, and stay tuned."

Intuitive Machines: "I don't know the company well enough to opine, I will do some work."

Zscaler: "It is a good one to buy."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Super Micro Computer: "This one is just too hard."

Ford: "It's stalled."

Unity Software: "This one I know has had problems...I can't recommend it until it's making money."

Money Report

news 53 mins ago

AI and semiconductor stocks surge after Nvidia's earnings beat

news 1 hour ago

Chinese tourists are fueling a recovery in Asia-Pacific's travel industry — flight bookings set to climb to pre-pandemic levels

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Disney.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us