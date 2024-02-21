Cramer's Lightning Round: Zscaler is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Disney: "We own the stock for the charitable trust, and stay tuned."

Intuitive Machines: "I don't know the company well enough to opine, I will do some work."

Zscaler: "It is a good one to buy."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Super Micro Computer: "This one is just too hard."

Ford: "It's stalled."

Unity Software: "This one I know has had problems...I can't recommend it until it's making money."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Disney.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com