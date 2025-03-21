Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's week ahead: Don't buy Twilio

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Resmed: "...I like the stock."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Twilio: "I think they hype's too great on Twilio...I don't want to buy Twilio here."

NiSource: "I've liked NiSource forever...I think you've got a good one there."

Reddit: "I think this is a good to start a position...I don't want to buy up six, if it comes in on Monday or Tuesday, buy a little."

Alcoa: "I'm worried about aluminum want to stay away."

Alphabet: "I'm concerned."

Money Report

news 6 hours ago

Wynn Resorts CEO explains why the company is expanding into the UAE

news 7 hours ago

Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from GameStop, McCormick and Dollar Tree

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Alphabet.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us