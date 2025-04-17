Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Tesla, Alphabet, Capital One and Boeing

CNBC's Jim Cramer guided investors through next week on Wall Street, which is jam-packed with quarterly reports.

The companies Cramer has his eye on include Tesla, Alphabet, Capital One and Boeing.

CNBC's Jim Cramer guided investors through next week on Wall Street, which is jam-packed with quarterly reports from companies across a variety of sectors, including Tesla, Alphabet, Capital One and Boeing. Although the market has been tumultuous as of late, Cramer predicted upcoming earnings will be strong.

"I know it's supposed to be a terrible time," Cramer said. "But, I don't know. The companies themselves, they keep delivering and delivering, and you know what, I don't think next week is going to be any different."

On Monday, Cramer will be paying attention to reports from regional banks Comerica and Zions Bancorp. While he suggested both stocks are "considered suspect," noting their high dividend yields, he pointed out that the banking sector has been performing well so far this season.

Another bank, Capital One, reports Tuesday, and Cramer said he thinks that stock might be the one in the group to buy. He lauded the company as a good option for consumers who may have a difficult time opening a line of credit. He expressed optimism about Capital One's proposed acquisition of Discover Financial, saying the company will be more competitive if the deal goes through. Cramer also recommended investors buy the three defense stocks set to report Tuesday — Northrop Grumman, RTX and Lockheed Martin — because the U.S.'s trading partners might be enticed to buy defense equipment if they "want better treatment from the Trump administration." GE Aerospace also reports that day, and Cramer praised the business, saying the sector has been a relative bright spot in the market.

Cramer also suggested taking a look at earnings from consumer goods name Kimberly-Clark, which also reports on Tuesday, and he expressed confidence in CEO Michael Hsu. Cramer quipped that "no earnings season is complete without Tesla," which also reports Tuesday. He posited that some say the electric vehicle maker must redefine itself as a broader technology company — for example, one that has a plan for the national rollout of autonomous vehicles. Otherwise, he continued, it's "just some struggling EV play."

A slew of notable companies are set to report Wednesday, including AT&T, Boeing, GE Vernova, Chipotle, ServiceNow, IBM and Lam Research. Cramer predicted that AT&T will post a good quarter and noticed that the stock is currently one of the stronger names on the market. But Cramer bemoaned Boeing, saying the company has a hard time making its planes, so its cash flow is not ideal. However, he added that he'd like to own the stock if this issue was solved, as the sale of planes could help remedy a trade deficit. Energy name GE Vernova will report that day as well, and Cramer noted that it has taken a hit as Wall Street braodly soured on stocks tied to the data center.

Some investors have turned away from Chipotle, Cramer said, wary of its ability to again put up substantial same-store sales growth. But he disagreed with that sentiment and said he thinks the stock could climb after its report. Cramer claimed some investors are concerned that enterprise software outfit ServiceNow has too much government business at a time when officials are slashing federal consultants. But according to Cramer, the stock is down too much and CEO Bill McDermott is going to "prove these people wrong" during the report. He characterized IBM as reliable, saying the tech name usually sees gains after earnings, and he said it has been winning a lot of contracts. According to Cramer, Lam Research's business in China could take a hit from the Trump administration's tariff hikes.

Thursday brings earnings from consumer goods companies Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo. While Cramer suggested these companies were once reliable during a recession, he pointed out that Procter & Gamble has a significant presence in China, now threatened by President Donald Trump's tariff hikes, and some consumers feel the snack maker's chips have become too expensive. Airlines Southwest and American will also report Thursday, and Cramer was not overly optimistic on both companies' prospects, likening them to Delta, a peer that recently posted a disappointing quarter.

Cramer will be paying close attention to a Thursday report from Alphabet, wondering about the tech giant's core Google business and the impact of a recent legal defeat in an antitrust lawsuit regarding its advertising business. T-Mobile and Agnico Eagle will also report on Thursday, and Cramer said he thinks the phone company will deliver strong results and praised the gold stock as the best in the group.

On Friday, Cramer will take note of reports from two "recession resistant" stocks that usually see a boost after earnings, Colgate and AbbVie.

