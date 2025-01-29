Critical chip firm ASML posts quarterly bookings surge on heated AI demand

ASML said Wednesday that fourth-quarter net bookings came in at 7.09 billion euros, up 169% quarter-over-quarter.

The results show continued strong demand for ASML's chipmaking tools even as Chinese AI firm DeepSeek's low-cost model raises concerns over AI spending.

ASML suffered losses during a global tech sell-off earlier in the week after the rollout of DeepSeek's R1 reasoning model, which claims to undercut OpenAI on both cost and performance.

Here's how ASML did versus LSEG consensus estimates for the fourth quarter:

Net sales: 9.26 billion euros versus 9.07 billion euros expected.

Net profit: 2.69 billion euros versus 2.64 billion euros expected.

That was up 169% from the 2.63 billion euros ASML reported in the third quarter, and exceeded the 3.99 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Visible Alpha, according to Reuters.

The move triggered questions over eyewatering spending from the likes of leading AI players OpenAI and Microsoft on Nvidia graphics processing units, which are needed to train and run the most advanced AI models.

This could hit demand for ASML's high-precision extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines, which are used to print the most advanced microchips. EUV tools accounted for 3 billion euros of ASML's fourth-quarter net bookings.

Michael Field, chief equity strategist at Morningstar, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" that ASML's fourth-quarter results vindicate the view that the chip firm isn't "overvalued" or "full of puff." ASML is Morningstar's top AI pick in Europe, he added.

"Genuinely, we think the numbers support the [investment] case and, actually, we think the shares are worth more like 850 (euros) — which, given the pullback you've seen in the last few weeks, offers a pretty good opportunity for investors," Field said Wednesday.

ASML shares closed at 646.60 euros per share Tuesday.