CrowdStrike shares drop on weak revenue guidance

CrowdStrike called for $1.14 billion to $1.15 million in revenue in the July quarter, trailing the average analyst estimate of $1.16 billion.

The company has allocated $1 billion for share buybacks.

CrowdStrike shares fell about 5% in extended trading on Tuesday after the security software maker issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast.

Here's how the company did against LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: 73 cents adjusted vs. 65 cents expected

Revenue increased nearly 20% in the fiscal first quarter, which ended on April 30, according to a statement. The company registered a net loss of $110.2 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with net income of $42.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Costs rose in sales and marketing as well as in research and development and administration, partly because of a broad software outage last summer.

For the current quarter, CrowdStrike called for 82 cents to 84 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting 81 cents in earnings per share and $1.16 billion in revenue.

CrowdStrike bumped up its guidance for full-year earnings but maintained its expectation for revenue. The company now sees $3.44 to $3.56 in adjusted earnings per share, with $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion in revenue. The LSEG consensus was $3.43 per share and $4.77 billion in revenue. The earnings guidance provided in March was $3.33 to $3.45 in adjusted earnings per share.

Also on Tuesday, CrowdStrike said it had earmarked $1 billion for share buybacks.

"Today's announced share repurchase reflects our confidence in CrowdStrike's future and unwavering mission of stopping breaches," CEO George Kurtz said in the statement.

In May, CrowdStrike said it would cut 500 employees, which works out to around 5% of its workforce. The company now anticipates a free cash flow margin above 30% for the 2027 fiscal year, said Burt Podbere, its finance chief, on a conference call with analysts.

As of Tuesday's close, the stock was up 43% so far in 2025, while the S&P 500 index had gained less than 2%.

