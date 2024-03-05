CrowdStrike shares surge on earnings beat, strong full-year guidance

CrowdStrike shares surged after the company reported a strong beat on the top and bottom lines, and issued better-than-expected guidance for the upcoming quarter and full year.

The cybersecurity firm has now reported GAAP net income for the past four quarters.

Management reiterated a 2030 goal of $10 billion in annual recurring revenue.

CrowdStrike shares surged as much as 17% in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the cybersecurity company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines, and issued stronger than expected guidance for the upcoming quarter and full year.

Here's how the company did, compared to LSEG, formerly Refinitiv, consensus estimates:

Earnings per share: 95 cents adjusted versus 82 cents expected

95 cents adjusted versus 82 cents expected Revenue: $845 million, versus $839 million expected

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For the period ended January 31, CrowdStrike saw net income of $54 million, or 22 cents per share, from a $48 million loss, or a 20 cent loss per share, in the year ago period.

CrowdStrike has now reported GAAP net income for the last four quarters, CFO Burt Podbere said in the earnings release. Full-year revenue rose 36% year-over-year, from $2.24 billion to $3 billion.

The company also announced it would acquire Flow Security for an undisclosed price in a cash-and-stock deal, slated to close in the company's fiscal first quarter. The company has been stepping up its M&A activity in recent months.

"CrowdStrike is cybersecurity's consolidator of choice, innovator of choice, and platform of choice to stop breaches," co-founder and CEO George Kurtz said in a release.

The company also guided to fiscal first-quarter revenues between $902 million and $906 million, better than a consensus estimate of $899 million. CrowdStrike also expects EPS for the period between 89 to 90 cents, better than the 82 cent consensus estimate.

Podbere also reiterated the company's focus on achieving $10 billion in annual recurring revenue by 2030. The company reached $3.4 billion in ARR in January.