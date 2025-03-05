Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CrowdStrike slumps more than 6% on weak earnings outlook, overhang from outage costs

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz speaks at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, on Oct. 21, 2019.
Martina Albertazzi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • CrowdStrike shares dropped 6.3% after issuing weak earnings guidance that overshadowed better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
  • The cybersecurity software provider said it expects an additional $73 million in expenses this quarter from the July global IT outage.
  • Founder and CEO George Kurtz called the company a "comeback story" on a conference call with analysts Tuesday.

CrowdStrike shares dropped 6.3% after issuing weak earnings guidance as the company signaled ongoing pressure from its global IT outage that rattled businesses in July.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The cybersecurity software provider said it expects fiscal first-quarter earnings to range between 64 cents and 66 cents per share, versus the average Factset estimate of 95 cents. CrowdStrike is projecting earnings for the year to range between $3.33 and $3.45 per share, excluding items. That fell short $4.42 expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, CrowdStrike posted a net loss of $92.3 million, or 37 cents per share, versus net income of $53.7 million, or 22 cents per share, in the year-ago period. The company also reported $21 million in costs from incident-related expenses and $49.9 million of tax expenses connected to acquisitions.

The company also said it anticipates another $73 million in expenses for the first quarter resulting from its July update that spurred a global information technology outage, grounded flights and disrupted businesses. CrowdStrike projects an additional $43 million in costs due to some deal packages offered in its wake.

The outage has also weighed on free cash flow margins, which CrowdStrike said on a conference call with analysts Tuesday it expects to return to 30% or more in fiscal 2027.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

China to impose retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian products as trade war heats up

news 6 hours ago

Jim Cramer names casual dining stocks to buy on the pullback

Many on Wall Street expect headwinds from the July issue to start abating in the new fiscal year, with Bernstein's Peter Weed expecting a pick up in CrowdStrike net retention rate in the new fiscal year.

"Although FY26 guidance marked a conservative start to the year, in our view, we expect management is setting the stage for a return to a beat-and-raise cadence we saw before the outage," wrote JPMorgan's Brian Essex.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

CrowdStrike's disappointing guidance offset better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share on $1.06 billion in revenue and said that revenue grew 25% from a year ago.

Founder and CEO George Kurtz called the company a "comeback story" on the conference call.

"I'm extremely proud of the engagement we've had with customers, partners, prospects in the market navigating a year that tested CrowdStrike," he said. "Q4 showcases the fruits of our labors, giving me strong conviction in our AI-native, single platform, excellent execution, and accelerating market opportunity."

Correction: A prior version of this story had the incorrect figure for net loss.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us