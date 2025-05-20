Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

D-Wave Quantum shares soar 20% as company releases latest computing system

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

[CNBC] D-Wave Quantum shares soar 20% as company releases latest computing system
Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • D-Wave Quantum shares popped 18% after announcing the debut of its latest quantum computing system.
  • The quantum computer, known as Advantage2, is its sixth iteration and most advance system, D-Wave said.
  • Quantum computers promising to solve intricate tasks unachievable by regular computers have garnered the attention of investors as Google and Microsoft announce new chips.

D-Wave Quantum's latest quantum computing system has hit the market, the company said Tuesday. Shares popped more than 18%.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The quantum computer, known as Advantage2, marks the sixth iteration from the company and its most advance system, D-Wave said.

"It's an engineering marvel, with substantial technical advancements that highlight D-Wave's progress in scaling quantum technology to meet industry demands for growing computational processing power while maintaining energy efficiency," said CEO Alan Baratz in a press release.

Quantum computing companies promising to solve intricate computing tasks unachievable by regular computers have garnered the attention of investors since Google debuted its latest quantum computing chip known as "Willow" in December. Microsoft launched its first quantum chip earlier this year.

Despite strides in quantum experts have cast some doubt over how soon quantum applications can hit the market. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in January said that 15 years was on the "early side" for "very useful" quantum computers. The comments sent quantum stocks spiraling.

Huang later walked back those comments at a company event in March, with D-Wave's Baratz and other quantum executives in attendance. Baratz told CNBC shortly after the initial comments that Huang was "dead wrong" about quantum computing.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

Harvard-trained pediatrician: The No. 1 ‘overlooked' superfood more parents need to feed their kids

news 20 mins ago

Fanatics will host a skills challenge between fans and celebrities, with $2 million on the line

Other quantum computing stocks jumped on the news with Quantum Computing and Rigetti Computing last up more than 10% and 5%, respectively. IonQ added 3%.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us