CNBC Daily Open: Rates might be paused as the Fed is concerned over Trump's tariffs

Members of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee unanimously agreed to hold rates steady in January because they were, in part, worried about the impact that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs would have on inflation. As if proving the Fed prescient, Trump announced on Tuesday (more) possible tariffs on targeted sectors.

Apple launched a new low-cost iPhone on Wednesday in a bid to expand its market share. The competitively priced — in relation to its regular models — smartphone might not be as attractive in value if tariffs force Apple, among other U.S. companies, to raise prices.

That said, the stock market was unshaken, with the S&P 500 merrily climbing its way to another record close. Stocks are buoyed by a healthy U.S. economy, and Fed officials are optimistic about the economic outlook, according to minutes from their January meeting, which might also complicate progress towards bringing down inflation.

Fed concerns over tariffs

U.S. Federal Reserve officials agreed they would need to see inflation drop more before lowering interest rates further, according to minutes of their January meeting, released Wednesday. They noted "upside risks to the inflation outlook. In particular, participants cited the possible effects of potential changes in trade and immigration policy," the minutes stated.

Possible Trump tariffs on autos

On top of tariffs already announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, he suggested on Tuesday that he might impose levies on imports of automobiles, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. In remarks to reporters, Trump said the duties would be around 25%, could start as early as April 2 and go "substantially higher over a course of a year." The nations with the biggest auto exports to the U.S. are Mexico, Japan and Canada.

Second straight record for S&P

The S&P 500 ended Wednesday 0.24% higher, notching another record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.07%. Palantir shares slumped 10% on news that the U.S. Defense Secretary is ordering the Pentagon to slash its budget. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.91%, weighed down by disappointing earnings. Philips fell 11% after missing sales growth expectations for the fourth quarter, while Glencore lost 7% after posting a 16% year-on-year decline in adjusted earnings.

Apple drops new iPhone

Apple announced on Wednesday the iPhone 16e, which is priced at $599, lower than its mainline iPhone models, and will go on sale later this month. It uses Apple's A18 chips, which are also found in the main iPhone 16 models. This means the iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence, making it Apple's least expensive new phone that can access features like image generation and notification summaries.

UK inflation shot up

The U.K.'s consumer price index rose sharply to 3% in January from 2.5% in December, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. The inflation reading's higher than the 2.8% expected by a Reuters poll. Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose by 3.7% on a 12-month basis, up from 3.2% in the previous month.

[PRO] Shrugging off tariff threat

Despite the uncertainties generated by tariffs — and with each week seemingly a new one announced — stocks have generally climbed since Trump's inauguration. The S&P even notched two consecutive closing highs Tuesday and Wednesday. This is why investors aren't shaken by Trump's tariffs, according to Goldman Sachs' chief economist.

Microsoft deploys new state of matter in its first quantum computing chip

Microsoft on Wednesday announced Majorana 1, its first quantum computing chip. The tech giant claims that building Majorana 1 required that it create an entirely new state of matter, which it is referring to as a topological state. Microsoft's quantum chip employs eight topological qubits using indium arsenide, which is a semiconductor, and aluminum, which is a superconductor.

Rather than relying on TSMC or another company for fabrication, Microsoft is manufacturing the components of Majorana 1 itself in the U.S. That's possible because the work is unfolding at a small scale. Technologists believe quantum computers could one day efficiently solve problems that would be taxing, if not impossible, for classical computers.