CNBC Daily Open: U.S. stocks are buoyant for now — but lurking dangers could weigh them down

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday at a Fed conference that longer-term interest rates are likely to be higher,

The S&P 500 gained 0.41%, its fourth positive session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.56%.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Apple CEO he doesn't want him "building in India."

China is still blocking exports of seven rare earth metals to the U.S. despite both countries' trade deal.

Russia leader Vladimir Putin and his White House counterpart Trump opted to skip Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Turkey.

One European automaker is poised to benefit from the U.K.-U.S. trade deal.

There's a lightness in the air in Wall Street. Stocks have been rising throughout the week. The S&P 500 has just ended its fourth straight session in the green, giving it a 4.54% bump so far over the past four days.

Tariffs are looking less thorny, for sure, as the U.S. negotiates agreements with other countries. But that's not to say it'll be a perfectly smooth path ahead.

For instance, despite its agreement with the U.S., China is still withholding rare earth metals, crucial for important industries such as defense and energy, from being exported to the U.S.

Similarly, even as India negotiates a deal with America, U.S. President Donald Trump appears to want more than just levies on U.S. imports cut. Trump told Apple CEO Tim Cook he doesn't want the Cupertino-based company "building in India." It's hard to imagine India agreeing to keep Apple's manufacturing out — or for The Big Apple to actually start producing Apple products.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell seemed cognizant of such complications and warned on Thursday that "supply shocks" could be "more frequent, and potentially more persistent" in the future.

The sense of buoyancy in markets, then, could be a head rush — evoked by the U.S.-China trade deal over the weekend — that could dissipate once the gravity of the economic headwinds takes over again.

Powell warns of potential supply shocks

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday at a Fed conference that longer-term interest rates are likely to be higher, given that "inflation could be more volatile going forward" because of the possibility of "more frequent, and potentially more persistent, supply shock" to the economy. Powell didn't name Trump's tariffs, but flagged risks around them at the Fed's May meeting.

S&P clocks fourth day of wins

On Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.41%, its fourth positive session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.65% but the Nasdaq Composite underperformed, dropping 0.18%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.56%, recouping losses from early trading. The FTSE 100 added 0.57% as data showed that the U.K. economy grew by an unexpectedly strong 0.7% in the first quarter.

'A little problem with Tim Cook': Trump

While discussing on Thursday Washington's trade relations with India, Trump said that he doesn't want Apple CEO Tim Cook to build factories in India. "I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," Trump said. "I said to him, 'my friend, I treated you very good. You're coming here with $500 billion, but now I hear you're building all over India.' I don't want you building in India."

Rare earth exports from China still blocked

China has temporarily paused export restrictions targeting 28 American companies following the trade agreement reached by Beijing and the Trump administration over the weekend. But it is continuing to block exports of seven rare earth metals to the United States. Those metals are essential for the U.S.' defense, energy and automotive industries.

Putin and Trump skip peace meeting

Russia leader Vladimir Putin and his White House counterpart Trump opted to skip Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Turkey. Responding to the diplomatic slight as he arrived in Ankara on Thursday to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the delegation of lower-ranking officials that Russia had sent to Turkey showed Moscow wasn't serious about talks.

[PRO] U.K.-U.S. deal to benefit European automaker

British businesses are still hashing out exactly what the recently-unveiled U.K.-U.S. trade deal means for them. The European Union is yet to strike its own deal. Despite this, one automaker from the bloc's biggest economy is about to see benefits due to its U.K. presence.

