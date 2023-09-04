Delta is the No. 1 domestic airline for on-time arrivals, service, comfort and more

Bounce, a luggage storage company, compared U.S. airlines to determine which is the best domestic airline. The factors Bounce considered for their ranking include:

on-time arrivals

cancellations

flights

meal score

in-flight entertainment score

seat comfort score

staff service score

free carry-on allowance

free checked domestic allowance

free checked international allowance

airline score

No. 1 best domestic airline: Delta

Index score: 6.05

Delta Air Lines ranked as the highest-rated domestic airline in the U.S.

According to Bounce's 2023 Airline Index, Delta recorded the highest percentage of on-time arrivals at 81.82% and one of the lowest cancellation rates at 1.96%.

The airline also recorded the highest scores for its in-flight experience and earned a 3 out of 5 for its in-flight entertainment, meals, seat comfort, and staff service.

Delta Air Lines is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and operates over 4,000 daily flights to more than 280 destinations on six continents.

Aaronp/bauer-griffin | Gc Images | Getty Images

Top 10 best domestic airlines 2023

Delta Air Lines Southwest Airlines Hawaiian Airlines Alaska Airlines United Airlines American Airlines JetBlue Airways Corporation Spirit Airlines Frontier Airlines Allegiant Air

Southwest Airlines is the second highest-rated domestic airline, with a score of 5.56.

While the airline only scored 2 out of 5 for its in-flight entertainment, Southwest excelled thanks to its baggage allowance policy.

Southwest allows customers two free checked bags up to 50 pounds each. You can also have one carry-on bag and one personal item if they go in the overhead bin and under your seat, respectively.

According to its company website, the airline operates at 121 airports across 11 countries.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Hawaiian Airlines ranked as the third-best domestic airline, earning a score of 5.14 in Bounce's Airline Index. Hawaiian also has the lowest cancellation rate of all domestic carriers.

Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaiian Airlines is the largest operator of commercial flights to and from the U.S. state of Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines offers non-stop service to Hawaii from destinations in North America, Asia and the South Pacific, as well as to every major Hawaiian Island.

