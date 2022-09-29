Disney Names Alisa Bowen President of Disney+ as It Prepares to Launch Ad Tier

Alisa Bowen has been tapped to take on the top mantle of the Disney+ subscription service.

She is expected to lead Disney+'s launch of its ad-supported tier as well as the promotion of the service and its slate of content.

The Walt Disney Company has named its Alisa Bowen president of Disney+.

On Thursday, the company said Bowen, who had been its executive vice president of business operations for Disney streaming, will immediately take over as the lead executive at its Disney+ subscription service.

Michael Paull previously served as president of Disney+ in addition to the company's other streaming brands.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the new standalone role, Bowen is expected to lead the launch of Disney+'s ad-supported tier as well as the promotion of the service and its slate of content. She will continue reporting to Michael Paull, Disney's president of direct-to-consumer division.

Disney announced its new ad-supported Disney+ tier in March, saying that it would launch in the U.S. later this year. The new offering will expand internationally in 2023.

In August, the company unveiled a new pricing structure that incorporates an advertising-supported Disney+ as part of an effort to make its streaming business profitable. Starting Dec. 8 in the U.S., Disney+ with commercials will be $7.99 per month — currently the price of Disney+ without ads. The price of ad-free Disney+ will rise 38% to $10.99 — a $3 per month increase.

"Alisa has been an indispensable member of our leadership team since the inception of Disney+," said Paull. "She possesses a rare and valuable combination of deep institutional knowledge, forward-thinking innovation, and global vision rooted in a strong focus on our consumer, that is perfectly suited for this critical role, and I am confident that she will have an immediate and positive impact on the business."

Bowen joined Disney in 2017 as its senior vice president of digital media and chief technology officer of the company's international operations. Previously, she worked as the chief technology officer of News Corp Australia.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify that Michael Paull previously served as president of Disney+ in addition to the company's other streaming brands. Alisa Bowen assumes a new standalone role as president of Disney+ specifically.