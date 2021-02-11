Disney Smashes Streaming Subscriber Expectations, Boosting Businesses Hurt by Covid

- Disney reported earnings after the bell Thursday.
Disney reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2021 after the bell Thursday.
The stock was up around 1.5% after hours.
Here are the key numbers:
- Earnings per share: 32 cents adjusted vs loss of 41 cents expected, according to Refinitiv
- Revenue: $16.25 billion vs $15.9 billion expected, according to Refinitiv
Disney said it now has almost 95 million paid subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service as of the quarter ended Jan. 2. This comes during the first quarter after Disney's free trial period ended for some subscribers.
Average monthly revenue per paid Disney+ subscriber, however, dipped 28% between compared to the same quarter last year, from $5.56 to $4.03.
The company said it now has more than 146 million total paid subscribers across its streaming services as of the end of the first quarter. Disney's other direct-to-consumer platforms include ESPN+ and Hulu.
Revenue at Disney's parks, experiences and products segment fell 53% to $3.58 billion, as many of its theme parks were either closed or operating at reduced capacity and its cruise ships and guided tours were suspended.
The company said the Covid-19 outbreak cost this division around $2.6 billion in lost operating income during the fiscal first-quarter.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of Universal Studios and CNBC.